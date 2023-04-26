Important to uphold democracy through elections: Mir Junaid

According to a press note, he was addressing a gathering of Lamberdars, Chowkidars here.

Mir Junaid said, “The focal point of today's gathering was to uplift the spirits of our valiant patriots and nationalists who have been dutifully serving our country and administration for over four decades, without allowing them to be disheartened or disadvantaged in any way.” He added that he personally took it upon himself to convene them all under one roof, to raise their morale and sincerely listen to their grievances. “It is important for us to uphold democracy through elections, not by selections, as we are the world's largest democracy. Henceforth, we beseeched the honourable LG's administration to re-evaluate and scrutinize the lambardaar policy for the greater good of our country, or if they wish to replace them with new members, the process should be conducted through proper elections,”Mir Junaid said.