Improving of PTR in govt schools | MoE asks SED to adopt transparent transfer policy

The MoE has also directed the department to fill the vacant position at an earliest.As per the official document, the directions were given by the DSEL while considering the Annual work Plan and Budget (AWP&B), 2023-24 under Samagra Shiksha for the J&K UT. "The J&K UT should have a transparent transfer policy so that it should improve the PTR in schools and vacant positions should be filled at the earliest," the official document reads.

The remarks have been issued at a time when the SED has put on hold the annual transfers of teachers, masters and lecturers from the past one year. The reshuffle of teaching staff was supposed to be done through Annual Transfer Drive (ATD), but the department has not issued any transfer order from last one year. This year, the SED again started the exercise for inviting online applications from teachers for their transfers but the process is yet to be completed.