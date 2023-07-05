Imran Ansari criticises Omar Abdullah’s statement

Referring to Omar Abdullah’s tweet commending the new parliament building while his father, Farooq Abdullah, boycotted the opening ceremony, Ansari criticised the party for their contradictory actions. He claimed that such actions undermined the seriousness of the events of August 5, 2019, which he described as a crime against the people of Kashmir. Ansari further alleged that the NC had a role, whether overt or covert, in every atrocity committed against Kashmiris, and challenged the party to name one instance where they were not involved or fully participating.

“The surrender of 1975 is the biggest surrender in history. NC pleaded for a chief ministerial post without elections or being an MLA, leading to the signing of the infamous 1975 accord,’he said. The PC leader added accused the JKNC of killing Kashmiris in cold blood during the periods of 1996-2002 and 2008-2014, as well as indiscriminately jailing them and implementing laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).