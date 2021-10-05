In 3rd killing this evening, man shot dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar, Oct 5: In a third killing this evening, a man was shot dead in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, news agency GNS reported while quoting officials.
According to news agency GNS, Mohammad Shafi, president of the cab drivers' association in Naidkhai, was fired at in Shahgund Hajin area of the district, leaving him critically injured.
Shafi was removed to a hospital but succumbed to the wounds before being admitted, an official said. The doctors, he said, declared him brought dead on arrival.
This is the third attack within a few hours in the valley. Earlier, owner of Bindroo Medicate Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead at his shop near Iqbal Park while a non-local vendor was killed near Madina Chowk in Lal Bazar area of the city.
The deceased vendor has been identified as Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, presently putting up at Alamgari Bazar Zadibal.
"Today in the evening, three terror incidents were reported from Srinagar & Bandipora, in which terrorists shot dead three civilians, " a police spokesman said about the three killings.
"At about 1925hrs, Srinagar Police received information about terror crime incident near Iqbal Park Sherghari area of Srinagar. Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot at by the terrorists near his shop at Iqbal Park. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital, however he succumbed to his injuries, " he said.
"Meanwhile, at about 2015 hours Srinagar Police received information about another terror crime incident near Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar, where terrorists shot dead a non-local (street hawker) identified as Virender Paswan resident of Bhagalpur Bihar at present Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. Third terror crime incident was reported in Shahgund area of Bandipora where terrorists shot dead another civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai, " added the spokesman.
Police have registered cases in all three attacks and taken up investigation.