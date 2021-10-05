In 3rd killing this evening, man shot dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

According to news agency GNS, Mohammad Shafi, president of the cab drivers' association in Naidkhai, was fired at in Shahgund Hajin area of the district, leaving him critically injured.

Shafi was removed to a hospital but succumbed to the wounds before being admitted, an official said. The doctors, he said, declared him brought dead on arrival.

This is the third attack within a few hours in the valley. Earlier, owner of Bindroo Medicate Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead at his shop near Iqbal Park while a non-local vendor was killed near Madina Chowk in Lal Bazar area of the city.

The deceased vendor has been identified as Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, presently putting up at Alamgari Bazar Zadibal.