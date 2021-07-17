In a first, authorities conduct on-road driving tests in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Baramulla, July 17: In a departure from the conventional way of issuing licenses, authorities in the Transport Department in north Kashmir's Baramulla have, for a change, shifted the test location to actual roads to make them more practical and effective.

"One has to ultimately drive on the roads. The conventional way of testing is also good, but we have to evolve and grow to the situation," Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Baramulla, Mubashir Ahmad said at the conclusion of the five-day driving test campaign in Baramulla.

The tests were conducted at seven locations across the north Kashmir district from July 12 to July 16 and were held for the learners’ as well as for the regular driving license aspirants.