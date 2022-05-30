In a first, J&K Govt facilitates nomads’ journey to highland pastures

Srinagar: Come summer in Kashmir, nomadic population of Jammu and Kashmir start moving towards the valley for onward trekking to high pastures. Kashmir offers best and stimulant grazing for the livestock, which keeps roaming whatever the weather conditions prevail on higher reaches.

Thus far, the movement of shepherds and cattle breeders used to be a common phenomenon in Jammu areas up to Khanabal via nearly 290 km national highway.

However, the UT administration of Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time, put a halt to laborious exercise of moving over congested roads and deployed 40 Road Transport Corporation trucks for onward journey of cattle and cattle breeders up to the high pastures.