In a first, KU to evolve 'new model' for setting of question papers

He said the committee is also mandated with framing a proper set of instructions for paper setters, including use of proper vocabulary and punctuation marks, appropriate assembling and ordering of the questions, besides spelling out clear instructions for the examinees.

“Sometimes a comma can change the whole dynamics of a particular question. We want to ensure that students do not have to find themselves caught up in a situation where they need more clarifications regarding questions in the examination hall,” Dr Majid said.

Added emphasis is being laid on ensuring that question papers do not encourage routine memorisation by the examinees, while special focus will be on setting question papers which facilitate an evaluator to evaluate a student on the basis of holistic and applied knowledge rather than going by a purely all-bookish approach.

The Committee which held its maiden meeting on Thursday has been asked to submit its recommendations within a month’s time.

“The Vice-Chancellor was keen enough to have this reform initiated in the larger interest of the students. We are very hopeful that the committee recommendations will prove to be highly beneficial for examinees,” Dr Majid said, adding that the process for necessary statutory amendments by the competent bodies will be initiated soon after the committee recommendations are finalised and approved.

Dr Majid said that they are also planning to rope in academics from some GMCs as well as affiliated colleges of KU in the committee for a larger representation in the panel.