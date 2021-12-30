In a first, number of active militants drops below 200 in Kashmir: IGP

The IGP Kashmir, according to news agency KNO, made the remarks at a joint press conference with the Army's GoC 15 Corps, D P Pandey at the 2 Sector RR headquarters in Wuzur area of Qazigund in Kulgam district after twin gunfights in Kulgam and Anantnag.

The gunfights which broke out on Wednesday evening ended this morning with the killing of six Jaish militants including two Pakistani nationals and an army soldier. Two soldiers and a cop were injured in the Anantnag gunfight and are said to be stable.

IGP Kashmir while replying to question, said that "rise in encounters doesn’t mean that militancy has increased, but the other way round".