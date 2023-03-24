In a first, rare 'deep neck' tumour removed from patient at GMC Anantnag

Anantnag, Mar 24: In a first, doctors at government medical college, Anantnag performed a rare surgery on a patient, who was diagnosed with the parapharyngeal tumour.

Parapharyngeal space is deep space or compartment of neck and head.

Quoting a doctor who was part of the team, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the rare surgery was performed at GMC Anantnag as a 29-year-old patient was diagnosed with the rare disease.

He said the patient was operated in the department of ENT-HNS of GMC Anantnag by a team of doctors led by Dr Amir Yousuf.