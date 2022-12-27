In a major feat, GMC Srinagar performs first bone marrow stem cell transplant

Srinagar, Dec 27: Government Medical College, Srinagar and its associated SMHS hospital has successfully performed its first autologous bone marrow stem cell transplant on in a case of high risk multiple myeloma.

Quoting a statement by a spokesperson, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the patient was admitted in Medical Unit-III of the Postgraduate Department of Medicine and the whole procedure was conducted by the qualified and experienced Clinical Hematologist Dr. Mir Sadaqat, Assistant Professor-Department of Medicine and Clinical Hematology Unit of GMC and Associated Super-Specialty Hospital, Srinagar.

The statement said that the procedure involved stem cell mobilization, stem cell harvesting, myeloablation and stem cell rescue.

“The patient remained admitted for 22 days in the hospital and was discharged after successful engraftment of the stem cells,” it read.