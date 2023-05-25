In a major relief, LG Sinha inaugurates two-lane bridge on Sgr-Leh highway in Ganderbal

They said that the bridge would be first-of-its-kind in Kashmir. They said that the bridge is an arch-type steel girder with a good foundation design spanning 110 meters and a width of 10.50 meters while the length of the approach roads is 330 meters. The construction of the bridge had got hiccups initially however in last two years the pace of work was progressing and expedited by the construction agency and contractors.

The bridge, constructed using a unique combination of truss and arch bridge elements and girders, is set to become a vital link for the people of Ganderbal, replacing the old single-lane bridge that caused frequent traffic jams and delays.

The bridge is vital given its importance of connecting Kashmir and Ladakh besides tourists and pilgrims use same route for visiting Sonamarg and during annual Amarnath yatra.