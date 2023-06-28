In Baramulla, three councillors booked for damaging property, abusing officials of municipal council

He said that a case FIR No 131/2023 has been registered in this regard at police station Baramulla and further investigation has been taken up.

On Tuesday, executive officer MC Baramulla had filed a police complaint against 3 councillors for damaging government property and using abusive language.

He had alleged that the councillors forcibly entered MC Baramulla office and abused officials present there.

The incident occurred a day after MC Baramulla president Touseef Raina was ousted after losing floor test following a no-confidence motion moved against him.