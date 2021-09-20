In-charge BMO attached in central Kashmir's Nagam

The DHSK did not specify the reason for the BMO's attachment.



In an order issued Monday directing attachment of Dr Ashfaq Hassan, In-charge BMO Nagam, DHSK, Dr Mushtaq A Rather directed Medical Officer Block Qaimoh in south Kashmir's Kulgam, Dr Malik Roohi Iqbal to report to Block Nagam to work as In-charge BMO Nagam till a full-time arrangement is made.

"This is purely a temporary arrangement and shall not confer any right to Dr Roohi for the post, " the order said.

"Both the doctors shall deem themselves relieved from the present place of posting, " it added.

When contacted to divulge further details over the reason for the BMO's attachment, DHSK, Dr Mushtaq A Rather maintained that the move had been made "in the interest of administration" without specifying any reason for the same.