In-charge BMO attached in central Kashmir's Nagam

Chadoora, Sep 20: Director Health Services Kashmir on Monday attached In-charge Block Medical Officer (BMO) Nagam in central Kashmir's Budgam with the office of Chief Medical Officer, Pulwama in south Kashmir "in the interest of administration".
The DHSK did not specify the reason for the BMO's attachment.
In an order issued Monday directing attachment of Dr Ashfaq Hassan, In-charge BMO Nagam, DHSK, Dr Mushtaq A Rather directed Medical Officer Block Qaimoh in south Kashmir's Kulgam, Dr Malik Roohi Iqbal to report to Block Nagam to work as In-charge BMO Nagam till a full-time arrangement is made.
"This is purely a temporary arrangement and shall not confer any right to Dr Roohi for the post, " the order said.
"Both the doctors shall deem themselves relieved from the present place of posting, " it added.
When contacted to divulge further details over the reason for the BMO's attachment, DHSK, Dr Mushtaq A Rather maintained that the move had been made "in the interest of administration" without specifying any reason for the same.