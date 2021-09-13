In-charge CMO Ganderbal attached

Srinagar Sept 13: The directorate of health services Kashmir on Monday attached in-charge Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ganderbal with the office of Controller of Stores Barzulla, Srinagar with immediate effect, till further orders. "The officer shall deemed herself relieved from the charge of CMO Ganderbal," reads the order issued by DHSK.
As per the order, Dr. Afroza Shah, in-charge District Health Officer Ganderbal will look-after the work of CMO Ganderbal in addition to her own duties till the post is filled permanently."This is purely a temporary arrangement and shall not confer any right to the doctor for the post," the order said.