In-charge Deputy Director Prosecution given additional charge

Jammu, Mar 11: In-charge Deputy Director Prosecution Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopianwas Friday given additional charge of Deputy Director Prosecution Pulwama and Budgam.
“In the interest of the administration, it is hereby ordered that Reyaz Ahmad Darzi, in-charge Deputy Director Prosecution, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian will also hold the charge of the post of Deputy Director Prosecution Pulwama and Budgam in addition to his duties till further orders,” read an order issued by the J&K Home Department.