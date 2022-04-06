In-charge MS Dist Hospital Kulgam attached over 'dereliction of duties'

Srinagar, April 6: The J&K government on Wednesday attached Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Zargar, Incharge Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kulgam, with Director Health Services Jammu over alleged dereliction of duties.
“In view of dereliction of duties, Dr. Muzaffar Ahmed Zargar, 1/C Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Kulgam is hereby attached to the office of the Director, Health Services, Jammu with immediate effect,” reads an order by Vivek Bharadwaj, Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department.
The order however did not specified the "dereliction of duties" by the In-charge MS.
Consequent upon his attachment, the Director, Health Services, Kashmir has been asked to assign the charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Kulgam to senior most/eligible doctor immediately.