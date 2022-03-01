In Chennai, Omar Abdullah pitches for unity

Chennai, Mar 1: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday asked the progressive forces of the country to fight united against the divisive forces aiming to hurt the idea of India.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a function marking the release of the biography of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin ‘One Among You’ at Chennai, Abdullah while taking exception to the rising intolerance in the country, said, “It is my right to choose whether to wear a skull cap, sport a beard or wear a Hijab. The right to follow my religion should not be denied.”
Ruing the abrogation of Article 370, he said that the people of J&K, his father, and he “underwent a period of adversity he could seldom imagine”.
“I don't think any of us thought of what we would have seen on August 5, 2019. That is when we woke up to who our real friends were because a lot of people who we thought were friends were silent. All the people we thought would speak up at the unjust way people of J&K were treated said nothing. A lot of people we had great close personal relations with us were not only just silent but were complicit and supportive of what happened on August 5, 2019,” the former chief minister said.
Taking a dig at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he said what happened in his state, might not end there and might take place in other states.
“My state was divided into two parts and downgraded to a union territory without the consent of the people of J&K. What stops them from doing the same thing to Kerala or Tamil Nadu? This must concern us all,” Abdullah said.
He said he had come from J&K to Chennai to highlight this.
“What we are fighting is for our rights. And it is a just fight, a genuine fight, and an imbalanced one. We are not fighting a political party, we are fighting complete machinery,” Abdullah said.
He also appealed to leaders of all like-minded parties, who were present on the dais and those across the country to unite to fight against such “divisive moves” of those in power.
Abdullah said that the function served as an added cause of showing unity among the progressive forces of the country.
Later, he visited a hospital to enquire about the condition of a 27-year-old Kashmiri woman who was attacked with acid in Srinagar and brought to Chennai for specialised treatment.
Accompanied by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Abdullah met the family members of the woman, who has lost her eyesight and whose face was disfigured in the attack.
The Tamil Nadu Health Minister assured Abdullah that he would personally look into the matter and do whatever was best for the woman.