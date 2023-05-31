In crackdown on newly floated terror outfits, raids in Srinagar, Budgam: NIA

New Delhi, May 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday cracked down once again on the newly floated terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir by raiding three locations in Budgam and Srinagar, the agency said.

During the raids, the agency said, incriminating literature and several digital devices were siezed.

"The searches were conducted at three locations in the Kashmir valley, in the residential premises of sympathizers/cadres, hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), AI-Badr, AI-Qaeda, etc," the NIA said in a statement.

The statement said that day-long raids and searches were conducted at locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts, as part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of the recently formed terrorist groups, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and PAAF.