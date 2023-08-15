In Independence Day speech, LG says J&K saw 59% increase in foreign tourist arrivals this year

Addressing the Independence Day gathering at highly fortified Bakshi Stadium here, the LG, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the LG said that this year, so far 1.27 Cr tourists including foreigners visited J&K. “The figure includes a significant number of foreigners as well. This year we have witnessed a 59 per cent increase in foreign tourist arrivals. This year’s successful G-20 summit helped give J&K a global push. The participants of 27 countries in the G-20 tourism working group meeting held in May in Srinagar, left with a positive message,” the LG said. “J&K is being recognized as a place of peace and nature’s beauty.”

He said this year’s Amarnath Yatra didn’t not only attract the devotees from the country but also foreign pilgrims as well.

He said that today J&K is recognized for its change that took place four years ago and the peaceful atmosphere. “I am sure that negative travel advisories imposed on J&K by some countries will be lifted shortly,” the LG said as per KNO.

He said that the administration is trying its best to ensure that a common person lives a life of his/her choice without any pressure or worry. “When I joined J&K as LG, three years ago, I didn’t make any promises and instead stated that I have come to fulfill promises,” LG Sinha.

He said that his administration is trying to see a smile on the face of every citizen of J&K. “We are committed to make J&K of peace, prosperity and development. Today, new roads, rail lines, new power projects, airport terminals, Cinema halls, river fronts are coming up while much more is in the offing,” the LG said, adding that the administration in UT is working to shape the future of 1.30 Cr people of J&K.