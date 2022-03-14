In Kunan-Poshpora, top army officer says women 'used by a nexus through a fake narrative'

Srinagar Mar 14: A Srinagar-based top Army officer on Monday said the victims of the 1991 alleged mass-rape in Kunan-Poshpora villages in north Kashmir's Kupwara district had been "used by a nexus through a fake narrative".
General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, General D P Pandey, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event in which he inaugurated a nursing home at Kunan, said a "delegation" from Kunan-Poshpora had approached him around a year ago saying they were "used by a nexus through a fake narrative".
"The nexus misled us and we had to suffer. While the nexus left us, the local people also ostracized us, " GoC Pandey quoted the delegation telling him.
"They told me to do something for them including some 10-12 demands especially sports development, women's self help groups and a Nursing Home. I had promised them that I will come here when the demands are met. I have fulfilled the promise for the people of Kunan-Poshpora. I have come here to check how it's going and meet people. They have some more demands, which I will surely think on and try to fulfill them,” he said.