In LS, Masoodi calls for strengthening healthcare system

New Delhi, Feb 12: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Saturday stressed on the strengthening of healthcare system for treatment and early diagnosis of cancer in J&K.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing the Lok Sabha, Masoodi said that the alarming statistics of cancer incidences and mortality was a matter of concern, which should be tended by the government by coming up with comprehensive cancer centers in Jammu and Kashmir.
Seeking enhancement of facilities for tertiarycare health centers, he called for strengthening of tertiary care for cancer in Kashmir.
Masoodi also sought upgradation of multi-tire health institutions under Pradhan MantriSwasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana (PMJAY).
He also drew attention of the government towards the removal of disparity in disability pension.
"The disabled people in J&K only get one-fifth of what is given to their counterparts in other parts of the country as monthly pension," Masoodi said. "The amount of pension has remained unchanged even after August 5, 2019."
Calling for removal of discrimination in the pension, he demanded that the grant of minimum of Rs 5000 per month be given to the disabled in J&K.
Masoodi also sought removal of disparity in emoluments of home guards.
He said that the home guards in Jammu and Kashmir were entitled to mere Rs 2700 per month while as in the rest of the country, the monthly remuneration of their counterparts was 23000.
Masoodi also called for opening window or portal for applicants of PMAY (Gramin) so that thousands waiting for regularisation get the benefit of a house or shelter.