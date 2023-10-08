In medical disability employee’s transfer grievance can be considered sympathetically: CAT to Govt

“Undoubtedly employer is the best judge to utilise the services of its employees. The exception is where an employee has a medical disability, in that situation, the competent authority can consider the genuine need of its employee by sympathetically considering his/her grievance,” a bench of M S Latif, Member (J) said in its order.

The Court made these observations while disposing of a petition by a female employee, who submitted that she is working in the Housing and Urban Development Department as Senior Community Organizer and was posted at Jammu Urban Development Agency (JUDA).