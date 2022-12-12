In rare feat, CD hospital places self expanding stent in windpipe of patient suffering from cancer

Srinagar, Dec 12: Doctors at Chest Disease (CD) hospital here on Monday achieved a rare feat by operating and successfully placing a special kind of metallic stent in a 52-year-old patient through Rigid Bronchoscopy.
The procedure was performed by combined efforts from department of Pulmonary Medicine and Department of Anaesthesia GMC Srinagar on the male patient from Srinagar who exhibited an increasing shortness of breath and stridor (an abnormal, high-pitched, musical breathing sound).
The patient upon Bronchoscopy revealed cancerous growth of trachea(windpipe) and biopsy was later diagnostic of squamous cell carcinoma, according to a statement.
The procedure was performed by a team of interventional pulmonologists led by HOD Pulmonary Medicine Prof (Dr). Naveed Nazir Shah, Prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Dar, Associate Prof (Dr.) Syed Suraiya, Dr. Mohd Yousf Dar, Dr. Naeem Firdous, Dr. Aaliya Mohi ud Din, Dr. Hena Mustafa, Dr. Shahid Majid, Dr. Aasir Hussain, Anaesthesia team consisted of Dr. Israr ul haq Dr. Rameez Raja, Dr. Mir Faisal who under guidance of HOD Anesthesiology Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb along with Allied OT staff Hilal Ahmad (I/C), Gulzar Ahmad, Mohammad Younis and Mohd Hafeez.
“Procedure was performed under general anesthesia and airway was secured by rigid bronchoscope and a ‘Self-expanding Tracheobronchial Y-shaped Metallic Stent (SEMS)’ was placed in position under direct vision via bronchoscope.”
By performing this procedure Chest Diseases Hospital is making its mark in the field of international Pulmonology and this successful procedure is a great achievement in the history of Chest Medicine Srinagar Kashmir, it said.
The relatives of the patient, in the meantime, expressed happiness and extended gratitude to the whole team of doctors and other allied staff for conducting such a procedure successfully.
When contacted, Head of Department Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah told GNS that it is a newly-introduced technology at the hospital – dedicated for chest disease patients. “Earlier the patients would have to go outside for such operations and procedures and now with the introduction of the technology, such patients’ would no longer have to do so, as it has been formally introduced and available here”, the top pulmonologist said.