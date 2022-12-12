In rare feat, CD hospital places self expanding stent in windpipe of patient suffering from cancer

Srinagar, Dec 12: Doctors at Chest Disease (CD) hospital here on Monday achieved a rare feat by operating and successfully placing a special kind of metallic stent in a 52-year-old patient through Rigid Bronchoscopy.

The procedure was performed by combined efforts from department of Pulmonary Medicine and Department of Anaesthesia GMC Srinagar on the male patient from Srinagar who exhibited an increasing shortness of breath and stridor (an abnormal, high-pitched, musical breathing sound).

The patient upon Bronchoscopy revealed cancerous growth of trachea(windpipe) and biopsy was later diagnostic of squamous cell carcinoma, according to a statement.