In Shopian, Kashmiri Pandits busy in apple harvesting

“Our entire village is tied up in harvesting”, says Pandita with a smile flickering across his face.

Pandita’s is among the eight families who stayed put in the village when most of the members of their community fled the Valley following the eruption of militancy in early nineties. The recent targeted killing of Puran Krishan Bhat, which took place in Choudary Gund village of the district, did not have any bearing on the decision his family had made some 32 years ago.

“Such killings are really disturbing but we are living happily among our Muslim neighbors”, says Pandita.

A short walk away from Pandita’s house is the vast apple farm of Jagannath. Bundled up in woollens, the octogenarian Jagannath is supervising the four Muslim workers, who are busy in packing the bright red apples in cardboard cartons.

Jagannath said that although the recent targeted killing created a scare among them, they did not have any intention to leave the village.