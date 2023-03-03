In touch with KPs to strengthen their security further: IG CRPF Ops

Anantnag, Mar 03: Inspector General of CRPF (operations) Kashmir M S Bhatia Friday said that the force is in constant touch with the Kashmiri Pandits across the Valley in a bid to strengthen their security further.

“We are in constant touch with the KPs wherever they are in the Valley. All efforts are being made to strengthen their security and provide them all possible security cover,” Bhatia told reporters at Bijbehara, Anantnag, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).