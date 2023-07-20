J&K DGP reviews security scenario in south Kashmir

Srinagar, July 20: In the aftermath of recent militant attacks, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh reviewed the security scenario of South Kashmir.

Quoting a police spokesperson, GNS reported the top police officer of the J&K visited South Kashmir’s Anantnag District and chaired high level meeting of Police, Army and CRPF officers.

“He reviewed the security scenario of South Kashmir as also security arrangements with regard to ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.”

Addressing the meeting, he directed the officers to reassess the strategy in combating the “anti-peace elements to ensure safety and security of the people.”

“He stressed on the importance of further developing intelligence networks and sharing the inputs to pre-empt any untoward incident.”

The DGP also stressed on joint night domination and foot patrolling. “The DGP directed for launching planned manhunt in suspected places to track down the (militants),” the spokesperson said.

The DGP emphasized the need for increased vigil and enhanced proactive actions to further peace and stability, he said.