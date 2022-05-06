Inadequate infrastructure keeping tourists away from scenic beauty of Brengi Valley

Kokernag, the heart of Brengi valley and known for freshwater springs, virgin forests, and Brengi stream, a major tributary of Jehlum- used to attract a large number of tourists prior to the nineties. However, off late, it has turned it into a desolate place.The area is also famous for its springs.

The botanical garden and Asia’s largest trout fish farm, Kalnag potato farm, and Kashwan meadows remain the major attraction in Kokernag.