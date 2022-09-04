Inaugural ceremony held at school

Srinagar: Inaugural ceremony was held at e Wings career Institute, Khanyar here today.
The ceremony started with the recitation of the glorious Quran. Chairman e Wings Institute Er Rufeen Khan in his key note address laid much emphasis on need of effective guidance right from foundation classes in enabling the students crack the prestigious Exams like NEET / JEE/ IIT/ Olympiad.
While addressing the gathering attended by the people from different walks of the life, the young Physics stalwart Tutor of Srinagar who has taught thousands of students promised from the podium the services of top Notch Faculty from IITs/ GMC's/BITS PILANI and other reputed institutions of the country. He further announced the Mega scholarship test in phased manner which shall be conducted very soon.