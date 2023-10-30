Inaugurates Mattan police station building named after DySp Humayun Bhat

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP said that the visit was aimed to inaugurate the newly constructed police station.

He said that the building had been named after the DySP Humayun Bhat, a fallen soldier of J&K Police.

“It was our commitment to pay tribute to our fallen hero which will be remembered for years to come,” Singh said.

He paid tributes to the fallen soldiers of J&K Police and other security forces who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The DGP said that during the last three decades, they had lost several loved ones and witnessed the destruction of property.