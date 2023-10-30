Inaugurates Mattan police station building named after DySp Humayun Bhat

Srinagar, Oct 30: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Monday visited south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and inaugurated the newly constructed police station building at Mattan, which has been named after the fallen soldier DySP Humayun Bhat.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP said that the visit was aimed to inaugurate the newly constructed police station.
He said that the building had been named after the DySP Humayun Bhat, a fallen soldier of J&K Police.
“It was our commitment to pay tribute to our fallen hero which will be remembered for years to come,” Singh said.
He paid tributes to the fallen soldiers of J&K Police and other security forces who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The DGP said that during the last three decades, they had lost several loved ones and witnessed the destruction of property.
“Witnessing peace and stability here, our enemy gets frustrated as they celebrate killing and destruction here and are making continuous attempts to disturb peace in J&K,” he said. “J&K police is strong enough to foil their evil designs.”
Singh said that the elements involved in Sunday’s and Monday’s terror incidents would not be spared.
He said that the investigation into both incidents was being conducted and those involved would be brought to justice very soon.
The DGP was accompanied by ADGP (Headquarters and Coordination) PHQ, M K Sinha, and ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar during his visit.
Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a retired IGP and father of DySP Humayun Bhat; DIG South Kashmir, Rayees Muhammed Bhat; SSP Anantnag, G V Sundeep Chakravarthy; and AIG Building, Amit Bhasin were also present on the occasion.