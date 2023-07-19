Incessant rains cause difficulties to people in parts of Pulwama

Pulwama, July 19: Heavy rains lashed south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday leading to water logging in a number of areas.
The incessant rainfall, which began on early Wednesday morning swarmed many roads and thoroughfares in Awantipora, Charsoo and Pampore area, causing immense difficulties to the local residents and people to commute along these road.
The rainfall submerged various streets of Awantipora town.
A video clip, which circulated on different social media platforms, showed the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) submerging in water. There were also some reports suggesting that the campus was hit by the flash floods.
The university authorities, however, in a series of tweets refuted the reports about the university being battered by the flash floods.
"In response to video clips and news items circulating on social media about flash floods hitting IUST, we clarify that heavy rains were experienced in the entire South Kashmir, including our campus today morning. Due to our location in the foothills of Wastoorvan mountain, storm water overflowed the drainage. No damage to property occurred, and university operations and functioning are normal", tweeted the university.
The rainwater also accumulated on the roads in Pampore and Charsoo areas.
"The rainwater entered a private school and some residential houses in Drangbal area of Pampore", said a resident.
Local residents from Charsoo said that the rain water entered some shops in the area.
At the time of filing this report, it was raining in various areas of district Pulwama and Shopian.