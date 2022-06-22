Incessant rains: Over 25 families rescued by police in Budgam, Kulgam

Srinagar June 22: Police on Wednesday rescued more than 25 families stuck in flood waters in Kulgam and Budgam districts after incessant rains in J&K.
As per a police spokesman, in Kulgam, PS Yaripora, Kund, Devsar and Police Post Mirbazar received the distressed calls for assistance from the people residing in higher reaches of Kanchloo Kund and on the banks of Vaishow and Sunman Nallahs that twenty four families residing in temporary tents needs to be evacuated immediately as their tents were completely damaged because of heavy rainfall and the families living on the banks of Vaishow and Sunman Nallahs were stuck due to flash floods.
Police teams led by SHO PS Kund, SHO PS Devsar, SHO PS Yaripora and IC PP Mirbazar evacuated all the 24 families and have been shifted to safer places.
In an another incident, a distress call was received from the residents of Sanyadi DK Marag, DH Pora during the intervening night of 21-22 June, 2022 and accordingly a Police team of PS DH Pora led by SHO PS DH Pora along with SDRF team reached the spot where water with full flow was entering the said village after one bank of the Nallah was breached and there were apprehensions of major damage to property and lives of the said area.
With strenuous efforts, the water was diverted in the main stream (Booche Nallah) which not only retarded flood water from entering into the said village but safe guarded the property and lives of the said area, police said.
Similarly in Budgam, following a distress call from a resident of Reshipora Budgam that due to the over-flow of Bemina canal that engulfed the tents of nomadic families at Reshipora Budgam and overnight heavy rainfall have caused the destruction in their tents, a police party of PS Budgam rescued and relocated the stuck nomadic families to safer places.
In another action, PS Beerwah received a distress call from residents of village Ohangam regarding flood like situation/water logging in some houses due to blockade of pipes that function as bridge on Chewdara-Ratsun Road, PS Beerwah rendering helping hand managed a JCB and cleared the blocks of Nallah at various locations.