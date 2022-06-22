Incessant rains: Over 25 families rescued by police in Budgam, Kulgam

As per a police spokesman, in Kulgam, PS Yaripora, Kund, Devsar and Police Post Mirbazar received the distressed calls for assistance from the people residing in higher reaches of Kanchloo Kund and on the banks of Vaishow and Sunman Nallahs that twenty four families residing in temporary tents needs to be evacuated immediately as their tents were completely damaged because of heavy rainfall and the families living on the banks of Vaishow and Sunman Nallahs were stuck due to flash floods.

Police teams led by SHO PS Kund, SHO PS Devsar, SHO PS Yaripora and IC PP Mirbazar evacuated all the 24 families and have been shifted to safer places.