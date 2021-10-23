Inclement weather: Police establish helpline numbers for emergencies across Kashmir

A police spokesman said that helpline numbers have been established at district levels of Kashmir valley as well as in the Police Control Room Kashmir following directions by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

IGP Kashmir has directed all the District Police Chiefs to keep these helpline numbers functional round the clock and render all the required assistance/help to the needy.

People have been asked to contact their respective district/police station helplines set up by Kashmir Police, in case of any emergency or exigency.



The helpline numbers are as follows:

Anantnag: SHO Anantnag 9596777621, SHO Bijbehara 9596777622, SHO Mattan 9596777623, SHO Pahalgam 9596777625, SHO Aishmuqam 9596777624, SHO Achabal 9596777626, SHO Dooru 9596777627, SHO Kokernag 9596777628, SHO Srigufwara 9596777629, SHO Larnoo 9596777634, SHO Uttersoo 9596777635, DO S. Bagh 9596777630, Do Khanabal 9596777631, DO Janglat Mandi 9596777632, DO Bus Stand 9596777633, DO Verinag 9419005593 DO Sangam 9596777636, DO Damhal 9797795317, PCR Anantnag 9596777669, 01932225870.

Kulgam: DySP HQR Kulgam 7051510654, SDPO Qazigund 7051510655, SDPO DH Pora 7051510676, SHO Police Station Qazigund 7051510665, SHO Police Station Kulgam 7051510661, SHO Police Station Devsar 7051510664, SHO Police Station Manzgam 7051510671, SHO Police Station Kund 7051510670, SHO Police Station D H Pora 7051510663, SHO Police Station Yaripora 7051510662, SHO Police Station Behibagh 7051510669, SHO Police Station Qaimoh 7051510667, I/C Police Post Mirbazar 7051510679, I/C Police Post JT 7051510680, I/C Police Post Frisal 7051510668, PCR Kulgam 01931260486, 7889786112, 9469950887.

Shopian: PCR Shopian 9596768831, 9596768856, Dysp Hqrs Shopian 9596768862, DySP Imamsahib,9596768825, SDPO Zainapora:7889377005, SHO Shopian 9596768826, SHO Keller 9596768828, SHO Hurpora 9596768829, SHO Imamsahib 9596768853, SHO Zainapora 9596768827, DO wachi 9596768830, DO Keegam 9596768852.