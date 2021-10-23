Inclement weather|Police establishes helpline numbers

He added that on the directions of IGP Kashmir, helpline numbers have been established at district levels of Kashmir valley as well as in the Police Control Room Kashmir. People are requested to contact their respective district/police station helplines set up by Kashmir Police, in case of any emergency or exigency.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS has directed all the District Police Chiefs to keep these helpline numbers functional round the clock and render all the required assistance/help to the needy.