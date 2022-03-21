Increase in drug addiction, suicide cases cause of concern: JKCSF

Srinagar, Mar 21: A general council meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) was held at Central office Gogjibag Srinagar under the chairmanship of Abdul Qayoom Wani.
According to a press note, in the meeting Chief Patron Fayaz Indrabi explained the role of JKCSF in present situation.
Indrabi said that JKCSF is committed to fight against the drug menace, consumption of alcohol, and increase in suicide cases. Indrabi also expressed displeasure over Kashmir Files movie.
In the meeting Iqbal ,Haji Gulzar,Haji Farooq Ahmad lone,Farooq Ahmad,Ghulam Qadir Dar, Firdous Ahmad hailed the role of JKCSF in present situation and reiterated to fight against social evils .
In the presidential address Chairman JK Civil Society Forum and Former President EJAC Abul Qayoom Wani expressed serious concern over the increase in drug addiction, increase in consumption of alcohol, and increase in suicide cases in Kashmir.
Wani said that it is joint responsibility of society especially responsibility of religious scholar, teachers ,civil society members, legal luminaries, trade bodies to evolve a-joint mechanism in eradicating drugs use of alcohol, social evils from the society ,joint strategy will yield better results instead of weeping on these sensitive issues.
In the meeting referring to “Kashmir Files “and ban on Hijab, Qayoom Wani said that it is conspiracy to communalise the situation and “we are hopeful that Kashmiri Pandits are wise enough to maintain communal harmony and age old brotherhood and will communal designs .