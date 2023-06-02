Increase veterinary health service availability: Union Minister Rupala

Srinagar, June 2: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala Friday said that the Animal Husbandry Department has to make deliberate efforts to increase availability and accessibility of better veterinary health services to minimise economic losses due to animal diseases.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the inter-session meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to his ministry in Srinagar, Rupala said that India had a vast resource of livestock and poultry, which plays a vital role in improving the socio-economic conditions of rural masses.
Minister of State (MoS) Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying–I, Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan, Minister of State (MoS) Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying–II, L Murugan, Members of Parliament, and members of the Parliament Consultative Committee also attended the meeting.
The committee deliberated on various aspects of ‘strengthening of veterinary services through mobile units and implementation of vaccination programmes in the country’.
The Members of Parliament appreciated the efforts being taken by the department, especially for the Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) with 100 percent central assistance and uniform toll free number 1962, and also made various suggestions to improve the present veterinary services for the consideration of the department. The minister assured the committee that the department would ensure to take appropriate action on the suggestions given by the members.