Increase veterinary health service availability: Union Minister Rupala

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the inter-session meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to his ministry in Srinagar, Rupala said that India had a vast resource of livestock and poultry, which plays a vital role in improving the socio-economic conditions of rural masses.

Minister of State (MoS) Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying–I, Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan, Minister of State (MoS) Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying–II, L Murugan, Members of Parliament, and members of the Parliament Consultative Committee also attended the meeting.