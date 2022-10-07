Increased tourist influx good omen: Hakeem Yaseen

Hakeem Yaseen while expressing satisfaction over the claims of the tourism development about increase in tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir this year , has termed it as a good omen . He has demanded focused attention of the government towards development of Doodhpathri , Tossamaidan and Yusmarg tourist places which has remained unexploited due to lackadaisical approach of the concerned authorities.”The vast tourism potential of these tourist places, if exploited optimally , would give a big boost to tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir , besides creating vast job avenues for the local youth ,”he said.