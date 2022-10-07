Increased tourist influx good omen: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, Oct 7: Chairman,J&K People's Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed satisfaction over the increase in tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir this year.
Hakeem Yaseen while expressing satisfaction over the claims of the tourism development about increase in tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir this year , has termed it as a good omen . He has demanded focused attention of the government towards development of Doodhpathri , Tossamaidan and Yusmarg tourist places which has remained unexploited due to lackadaisical approach of the concerned authorities.”The vast tourism potential of these tourist places, if exploited optimally , would give a big boost to tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir , besides creating vast job avenues for the local youth ,”he said.