Incurring expenditure from Own Source Revenue | RDD notifies guidelines for Halqa Panchayats, BDCs, DDCs

The government issued the guidelines in exercise of powers conferred by the Section 14 of J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.

“The Halqa Panchayat may levy such a fee as may be determined by it on the items given in Section 15 of the J&K Panchayati Raj Act. Section 14 of the act provides that Halqa Panchayat should have a fund to be called Halqa Panchayat Fund,” reads the government order issued by the Director Panchayat Raj J&K, Khalid Majeed who is also the ex-officio Special Secretary to the J&K government.