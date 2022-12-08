Ind. candidate Naza Begum wins in Hajin-A DDC constituency

Srinagar, Dec 8: Independent candidate Naza Begum has been declared as winner in DDC re-polls for Hajin (A) constituency in Bandipora district.
Official figures reported by news agency GNS reported that Naza Begum, believed to have received support from Altaf Bukhari led Apni Party, secured 2606 votes.
Naza was followed by Peoples Conference candidate Ateeqa Bano who got 2283 votes. On the other hand Kulsooma Begum of Bharatiya Janata Party has secured 387 votes and Independent candidate Zahida Begum 315.
A total of 323 votes were declared as invalid, the official figures revealed.