Independence Day 2022: Tricolor to be hoisted on all govt buildings in J&K

According to an order issued to this effect, it has been impressed upon all to hoist the National Flag in an appropriate and befitting manner with due regard to Flag Code, news agency KNO reported.

“In continuation of instructions issued under Circular No.19 JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 23.05.2022, and in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and commemoration of 75 years of India's Independence it has been decided that all Government buildings/offices across the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir including Universities, Colleges, Schools, Urban Local Body offices, Tehsils, Blocks, Panchayats, Patwar Khanas etc. shall hoist the National Flag on Independence Day, 2022,” reads the order.