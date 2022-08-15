Independence Day celebrated across Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated today with great enthusiasm and fervor in all hospitals across Kashmir.

Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather unfurled the tricolor at Head Office Bemina.

The main function was held Swast Bawan, the head office of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir Bemina, Srinagar where the director unfurled the tricolour in presence of various top rankled health officers and officials of the health department including Chief Accounts Officer of Directorate of Health Services Arshid Ahmad, Epidemiologist Kashmir Dr Talat Jabeen, Dr Rouf Ahmad Medical Superintendent JLNM Hospital, Deputy Director Dr Jahanzaib, Assistant Directors Dr Nishat and Dr. Kousar. Dr Rubeena Shaheen State TB Officer, Chief Medical Officer Srinagar Dr Jameel Ahmad Mir, Dr Shabir Siddiqui Nodal Officer Critical Care, Dr Tariq MS Gousia Hospital, Dr Tahjeena DTO Srinagar, DHO Srinagar,and Zonal Medical Officers of Srinagar district and spokesperson DHSK Dr Mir mushtaq besides other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.

After hoisting the national flag, Dr MA Rather in his address congratulated people on the 75th Independence Day and recalled the supreme sacrifices of the national heroes who laid down their lives for the country.