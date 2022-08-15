Independence Day celebrated across Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated today with great enthusiasm and fervor in all hospitals across Kashmir.
Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather unfurled the tricolor at Head Office Bemina.
The main function was held Swast Bawan, the head office of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir Bemina, Srinagar where the director unfurled the tricolour in presence of various top rankled health officers and officials of the health department including Chief Accounts Officer of Directorate of Health Services Arshid Ahmad, Epidemiologist Kashmir Dr Talat Jabeen, Dr Rouf Ahmad Medical Superintendent JLNM Hospital, Deputy Director Dr Jahanzaib, Assistant Directors Dr Nishat and Dr. Kousar. Dr Rubeena Shaheen State TB Officer, Chief Medical Officer Srinagar Dr Jameel Ahmad Mir, Dr Shabir Siddiqui Nodal Officer Critical Care, Dr Tariq MS Gousia Hospital, Dr Tahjeena DTO Srinagar, DHO Srinagar,and Zonal Medical Officers of Srinagar district and spokesperson DHSK Dr Mir mushtaq besides other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.
After hoisting the national flag, Dr MA Rather in his address congratulated people on the 75th Independence Day and recalled the supreme sacrifices of the national heroes who laid down their lives for the country.
“We have achieved freedom after huge sacrifices and we should work hard to achieve the goal of freedom,” he said. On the eve of Independence Day, he also congratulated health workers for their meritorious services and for serving the patients in hospitals and at their door steps.
“These employees have bought laurels to the department by their excellent work. I appeal to all the employees to continue their excellent work with more dedication and zeal,” he said.
The director stressed the health care workers to work with more zeal and dedication to provide best healthcare facilities to the people.
All the hospital buildings were illuminated as part of celebrations on the occasion of 75 th Independence Day.
Flag hoisting ceremonies were held in all the hospitals across Kashmir valley including district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, PHCs under the administrative control of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.
Similarly, at the district level, Chief Medical Officers and hospitals Medical Superintendents hoisted the national flag at district hospitals. There was huge participation of employees and the public in these functions
Various health officials and officers were awarded by the district administrations for their meritorious services during the year.