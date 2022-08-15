Independence Day celebrated at Amar Singh College

Srinagar: Amar Singh College Srinagar Celebrated the 76 th Independence Day today with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor.

The event was organized in the park adjacent to the Heritage Building. All teaching and non-teaching employees were seated well in time to celebrate the Independence Day.

On this special occasion, the programme started with the flag hoisting ceremony by worthy Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar, Professor Bashir Ahmad Rather.

The Principal addressed the gathering urging them to take pride in being an Indian and fulfilling one’s duty with responsibility. He also highlighted the remarkable progress made by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir(UT).

Principal also paid glorious tributes to martyrs of Indian Independence. His address was followed by the march-past presented by NCC cadets of the college.