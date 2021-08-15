Independence Day celebrated at IUST

According to a statement issued here, during the event, Registrar IUST Prof. Naseer Iqbal hoisted the National Flag in the University Campus followed by playing the National Anthem. “

Deans of various schools, HODs and staff members of IUST were present on the occasion. While congratulating the gathering on the occasion, Prof. Naseer stressed the importance of communal harmony, brotherhood, peace for the overall well-being of humanity. The participants commemorated the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who stood up against the British oppressors to end the colonial rule and expressed commitment towards realising the dreams and objectives set out for the development of society. COVID’19 SOPs were strictly followed during the event,” the statement reads.