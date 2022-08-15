Independence Day celebrated at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Faculty of Forestry, Benhama , Ganderbal SKUAST-K celebrated 76th Independence Day on 15 August at the Benhama campus. The students, teaching & non-teaching staff of the Faculty assembled in front of Main Administrative building and participated in the flag hoisting ceremony, wherein Dean of the Faculty, Prof. S. A. Gangoo took the salute at 9.30 a.m. The National Flag hoisting was followed by the National Anthem. Dean Stressed upon everyone for nation building and to follow the path of sincerity and nationhood.He said that we “should make our nation corruption free.”