Independence Day celebrated with national fervour, enthusiasm in Ladakh

Kargil, Aug 15: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with national fervour and gaiety across Ladakh UT.
In Leh district, the main function was held at the historic Pologround where the Leitunent Governor Ladakh Brigadier B D Mishra (Retd) hoisted the National Flag.
LAHDC Leh celebrated the nation’s 77th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson hoisted the national flag at the Council Secretariat, LAHDC Leh. “Ladakh has achieved remarkable progress in various sectors since the formation of Union Territory and we must all strive to work together to build a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous Ladakh” CEC Tashi Gyalson said.
Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 77th Independence Day at DC Office Leh.
In Kargil district, main function was held at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium where Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Shrikant Suse, hoisted the National Flag and inspected parade. DC Kargil took the salute at an impressive march past consisting contingents of Ladakh Police, NCC cadets, ex-servicemen, Sports Authority of India as well as students from different schools.
Various dignitariesattended the function and included LAHDC, Kargil, SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury, Directors of Tourism, RDD, Jt. Director Information, Ladakh, ADC Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-ud-In Wani, Addl SP Kargil, district officers along with dignitaries from social, religious, and political organisations and armed forces.
DC Shrikant emphasized the importance of the day, recognizing the sacrifices of national heroes, including Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmibai, and Subhas Chandra Bose and many other freedom fighters who laid down their lives for independence of nation. He recalled that the National Flag embodies the blood and sacrifices of the martyrs. He spoke of Kargil's rich legacy in defending the nation, especially during the 1999 Kargil War and commended the valour displayed by the Indian Army, people of Kargil. During his address, he also paid tributes to Constable Mohd Raza of Kargil UTDRF unit who lost his life during recent rescue operation related to Kaksar road accident. Similar celebrations were held at Drass, Shakar Chiktan, Zanskar, Sankoo sub-divisions and tehsil headquarters with full of enthusiasm and wide participation from general public.