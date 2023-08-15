Independence Day celebrated with national fervour, enthusiasm in Ladakh

Various dignitariesattended the function and included LAHDC, Kargil, SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury, Directors of Tourism, RDD, Jt. Director Information, Ladakh, ADC Kargil, Ghulam Mohi-ud-In Wani, Addl SP Kargil, district officers along with dignitaries from social, religious, and political organisations and armed forces.

DC Shrikant emphasized the importance of the day, recognizing the sacrifices of national heroes, including Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmibai, and Subhas Chandra Bose and many other freedom fighters who laid down their lives for independence of nation. He recalled that the National Flag embodies the blood and sacrifices of the martyrs. He spoke of Kargil's rich legacy in defending the nation, especially during the 1999 Kargil War and commended the valour displayed by the Indian Army, people of Kargil. During his address, he also paid tributes to Constable Mohd Raza of Kargil UTDRF unit who lost his life during recent rescue operation related to Kaksar road accident. Similar celebrations were held at Drass, Shakar Chiktan, Zanskar, Sankoo sub-divisions and tehsil headquarters with full of enthusiasm and wide participation from general public.