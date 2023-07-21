Independence Day celebrations | DC Anantnag reviews preparations

Anantnag, July 21: In anticipation of the Independence Day, 2023 celebrations, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, S F Hamid accompanied by top administrative officials, today conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations at Dak Bungalow Khanbal, here.
The DC commenced the meeting by emphasizing the significance of Independence Day and its importance in commemorating the nation's freedom struggle. He highlighted the need for meticulous planning and seamless execution of all arrangements to ensure a grand and memorable celebration.
During the extensive inspection, the DC assessed the security measures that have been put in place to guarantee the safety and well-being of all attendees. He lauded the efforts of the district police force and the paramilitary personnel for their dedication and commitment to ensuring a secure environment during the event.
Furthermore, the DC took stock of the cultural programs and events that have been planned to showcase the region's rich heritage and patriotic fervour.
He emphasised the inclusion of various cultural activities representing the diversity of our great nation and urged the organizing committee to involve local artists and performers. The review also encompassed an assessment of the infrastructure and facilities for the convenience of the attendees, including seating arrangements, traffic management, and medical aid centers.
The DC directed the concerned authorities to make appropriate arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of the festivities. Additionally, environmental sustainability and waste management were key focal points of the discussion.
S F Hamid instructed the relevant departments to implement eco-friendly practices to minimize the ecological impact of the celebrations.
The DC expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far and commended the collective efforts of all departments involved in the preparations. He urged them to work together seamlessly to make the Independence Day celebration a resounding success.