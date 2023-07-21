Independence Day celebrations | DC Anantnag reviews preparations

The DC commenced the meeting by emphasizing the significance of Independence Day and its importance in commemorating the nation's freedom struggle. He highlighted the need for meticulous planning and seamless execution of all arrangements to ensure a grand and memorable celebration.

During the extensive inspection, the DC assessed the security measures that have been put in place to guarantee the safety and well-being of all attendees. He lauded the efforts of the district police force and the paramilitary personnel for their dedication and commitment to ensuring a secure environment during the event.