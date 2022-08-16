Independence Day celebrations held across all DCCs of Kashmir

Srinagar: The celebrations for 76th Independence Day were on Monday held across all the District Court Complexes (DCCs) of Kashmir Valley, during the respective Principal District and Session Judges (PD&SJs) hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march-past.

In Srinagar, the Independence Day was celebrated with all patriotic fervour and enthusiasm in the District Court Complex, Mominabad, here.

On the occasion, Jawad Ahmed, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march-past.

The PD&SJ greeted the participants and the gathering and also distributed sweets among the police, CRPF and police band personnel who participated in the parade and also among the staff members present on the occasion.

All the judicial officers of district Srinagar, public prosecutors, Deputy Commandant CRPF, court staff members, staff members of various public utility services in the district court complex, police and CRPF personnel were present on the occasion.

At Baramulla, the Independence Day function was organized at District Court Complex Baramulla where Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Mohammad Yousuf Wani unfurled the Tricolour and took salute at the march-past.

On the occasion, the Principal District and Sessions Judge extended his warm greetings to the people on this auspicious occasion. Judges, Judicial officers, lawyers and advocates, functionaries of district court among other concerned function.