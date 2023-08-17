Independence Day celebrations held at several venues in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Aug 16: To participate in celebration of nation's journey of freedom and progress, thousands converged at different venues to participate in 77th Independence Day celebration across Bhaderwah on Tuesday.
The main function was held at New Bus Stand Kotli Bhaderwah, where President Municipal Committee (MC) Bhaderwah Dr Shahid Mughal was the chief guest, while ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary and ASP Bhadarwah Vinod Sharma were the guests of honour.
President MC Bhaderwah Dr Shahid Mughal hoisted the tricolour and took salute from the march past squads of JKAP, IRP, CRPF, NCC, Civil Squads, students of Govt and private schools. Beside a special squad of Fire and Emergency services also participated in the march past.
While addressing the gathering, Dr Shahid Mughal said, "we are celebrating our 77th Independence Day but we should remember the freedom fighters who sacrifice their lives for our nation."
Dr Shahid said that this year people feel connected with the nation after PM's Meri Maati Mera Desh, Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.
Dr Shahid said like other parts of India, Jammu and Kashmir has also a unique and diverse socio-religious fabric, adding that each “one of us should contribute towards preserving the exemplary feature of unity in diversity for which India is known worldwide.”
The adequate security arrangements were made across Bhaderwah Valley.
ASP Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma said that the tight security arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of function.
He said both human and technical means were used to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations.