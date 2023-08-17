Independence Day celebrations held at several venues in Bhaderwah

The main function was held at New Bus Stand Kotli Bhaderwah, where President Municipal Committee (MC) Bhaderwah Dr Shahid Mughal was the chief guest, while ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary and ASP Bhadarwah Vinod Sharma were the guests of honour.

President MC Bhaderwah Dr Shahid Mughal hoisted the tricolour and took salute from the march past squads of JKAP, IRP, CRPF, NCC, Civil Squads, students of Govt and private schools. Beside a special squad of Fire and Emergency services also participated in the march past.

While addressing the gathering, Dr Shahid Mughal said, "we are celebrating our 77th Independence Day but we should remember the freedom fighters who sacrifice their lives for our nation."