Independence Day Celebrations | Security stepped up in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 12: Extraordinary security arrangements have been out in place across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any untoward incident during the Independence Day celebrations on Monday.
In Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would preside over the main Independence Day function to be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.
LG's Advisor R R Bhatnagar would preside over the function at M A Stadium in Jammu. The Mayors and DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu would attend the main functions in the respective cities.
The DDC chairpersons would be the chief guests at the functions in their respective districts across J&K.
Besides Srinagar City, the security forces intensified frisking in other areas of J&K, especially at various points along the Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Baramulla other highways.
Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Independence Day function venue to keep an eye on suspicious persons.
Senior Police officials here said that these arrangements had been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations across J&K.
They said that all the security arrangements had been finalised and the area where the chief guest would address the gathering here had been sanitised.
Officials in the security establishment said that all the high-rise buildings around the main venue of the Independence Day function in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel to prevent any untoward incident. They said that there is ground surveillance as well as aerial surveillance.
“Both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations,” the officials said.
They said that the commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar as well as in Jammu were being thoroughly frisked and their identity asked.
In Srinagar, where the main Independence Day function would be held, extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place. Similar reports were received from Jammu and other ditrict headquarters of J&K. A senior Police official said that Srinagar had been divided into different sectors and zones for security purposes and adequate deployment had been made across.
“Anti-sabotage checks are going on at the venue, besides searches in its peripheral areas,” the official said. “Patrolling is going on round the clock while human intelligence and technical surveillance have also been pressed into service to monitor the movement of people in Srinagar city and its peripheral areas.”