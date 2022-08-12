Independence Day Celebrations | Security stepped up in J&K

Senior Police officials here said that these arrangements had been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations across J&K.

They said that all the security arrangements had been finalised and the area where the chief guest would address the gathering here had been sanitised.

Officials in the security establishment said that all the high-rise buildings around the main venue of the Independence Day function in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel to prevent any untoward incident. They said that there is ground surveillance as well as aerial surveillance.