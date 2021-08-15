Independence Day | First time in Kashmir, DDC chairpersons inspect parade, hoist tricolour

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that apart from the main function held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, the Independence Day events were held at all districts and the tehsil headquarters where for the first time, the DDC chairpersons hoisted the tricolour and addressed the participants.

In Anantnag, the main function was held at GDC Boys, Khanabal where Chairman DDC Anantnag, Muhammad Yousuf Gorsi unfurled the national flag and took salute at the parade.

At Baramulla, the main function was organised at District Police Lines where DDC Baramulla Chairperson Safeena Beigh after inspecting the parade and hoisting the national flag underlined the need of providing appropriate platforms for youth so that their empowerment in terms of sustainable opportunities was achieved.

At Sopore, Additional Deputy Commissioner Parvez Sajad hoisted the tricolour at Police Lines Khushal Stadium Sopore and took salute on the march past.

At Kupwara, DDC Chairman Kupwara Irfan Sultan Panditpori unfurled the national flag, took the salute and inspected the parade.

At Ganderbal, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the parade held at Qamariya ground.

In Budgam, the main function was held at Sports Stadium Ground Budgam where DDC Chairman Nazir Ahmad Khan unfurled the tricolor and took salute on the march past.

At Pulwama, the main function was organised at DPL Pulwama where DDC Chairperson Pulwama Syed Abdul Bari unfurled the national flag and took salute at parade.

A similar function was held at Awantipora where Chairman Municipal Committee Awantipora, Bilal Ahmad unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.

At Shopian, DDC Chairperson Shopian Bilqees Jan hoisted the tricolour, took salute and inspected the parade at District Police Lines Shopian.

At Kulgam, the main function was held at District Police Lines Kulgam where DDC Chairperson Kulgam Muhammad Afzal Parray hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march past.

At Bandipora, the main function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Bandipora where DDC Chairman Bandipora, Abdul Gani Bhat unfurled the national flag and took salute at the march past.

Similar functions were also held at sub-district level at Sumbal and Gurez besides municipal council and committee offices and tehsil headquarters.