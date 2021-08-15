Independence Day functions by Congress at various places

According to a statement issued her, “in a function held at Srinagar Party headquarter in which senior functionaries of PCC, DCC , DCC Presidents, frontal organization heads participated. Congress leaders and workers unfurled the tricolour. On this occasion the participants distributed sweets and exchanged greetings.

Similarly, JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir participated in Independence Day function in Dooru and greeted the participants. On this occasion Mir said that this day reminds us the services and sacrifices of freedom fighters, who laid down their lives to achieve freedom from foreign rule.”

“Independence Day functions were also held across Kashmir at District Congress Committee headquarters, where Party District Presidents other senior leaders and workers unfurled the tricolour and exchanged greetings. They also distributed sweets on this occasion. Former Minister Khemlata Wakhloo also joined ID celebrations at Srinagar Party Office,” the statement reads.